BidiPass Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $153,715.95 and approximately $25.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

