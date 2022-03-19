BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 806,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,953 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.13% of BigCommerce worth $28,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1,333.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 199,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,655. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.