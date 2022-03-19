Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.00

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 40,588 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About Bilby (LON:BILB)
