BinaryX (BNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.00 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.03 or 0.00097606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $83.00 million and $26.81 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007552 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00289473 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.