Bintex Futures Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,715.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $37,299.22 and approximately $10,715.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.37 or 0.06970274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,152.69 or 0.99822758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars.

