Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.15 million and $303.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003769 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003028 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

