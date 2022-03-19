Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Down 64.2% This Week

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $16,251.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 64.2% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,901.68 or 0.99920715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.00243785 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00278930 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00127939 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005449 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00030427 BTC.

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,753,867 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

