bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $192,354.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.18 or 0.07001661 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.92 or 1.00129815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041719 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

