Bitcoin Confidential One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,339.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $217,956.40 and approximately $4,339.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011122 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.78 or 0.00219832 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000077 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

