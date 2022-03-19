Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Cap of $189,438.08 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $189,438.08 and $3,797.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012252 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00245764 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000077 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

