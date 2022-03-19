Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27,193.84

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 76.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $27,193.84 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

