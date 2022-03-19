Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $92.19 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $83.23 or 0.00198420 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $92.19 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.28 or 0.00775418 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00023892 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,009,095 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

