BitcoinPoS (BPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $469,282.69

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $469,282.69 and $524.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,491,412 coins and its circulating supply is 5,279,958 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.