BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $184,349.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.54 or 0.00428902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00074562 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00101792 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,968,289,839 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.