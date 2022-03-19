BitGreen (BITG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,573.00

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. BitGreen has a market cap of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00216495 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00026970 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00379572 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

