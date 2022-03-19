BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BlackLine posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BL shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $47,343,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 99,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after buying an additional 141,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.