BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

BLK stock opened at $738.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $772.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $860.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

