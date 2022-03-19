BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.6% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $738.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $772.76 and a 200 day moving average of $860.80.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

