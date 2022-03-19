Blocknet Price Up 8.7% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $2,396.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00076582 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00015414 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005103 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000965 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,563,193 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

