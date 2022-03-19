Blockzero Labs (XIO) Hits Market Cap of $2.17 Million

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $221,607.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

