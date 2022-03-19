Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) & Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Sphere and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Rackspace Technology 0 5 5 0 2.50

Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.31%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Sphere and Rackspace Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.78 -$218.30 million ($1.05) -10.70

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Rackspace Technology -7.25% 15.14% 3.23%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Sphere has a beta of -9.65, suggesting that its stock price is 1,065% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Blue Sphere on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Sphere Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

