BOMB (BOMB) Trading Down 26.4% This Week

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00003333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $238,467.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,862.61 or 1.00007875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00069073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021908 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015770 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,638 coins and its circulating supply is 893,850 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

