boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.53

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.53 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.22). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 99.16 ($1.29), with a volume of 11,696,844 shares.

BOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.59) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.24) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.99) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.28).

The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

