Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Boot Barn worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 273.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $28,827,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Boot Barn by 99.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 97.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 128,543 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

