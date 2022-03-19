Boson Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.47 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.47 million and $3.16 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00245393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004990 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001192 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00034038 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.01 or 0.00792146 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

