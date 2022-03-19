Bottos Hits Market Capitalization of $310,803.52 (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Bottos has a total market cap of $310,803.52 and $19,816.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00036410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00107413 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

