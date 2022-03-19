Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,383 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

BMY opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $71.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

