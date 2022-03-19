Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,097. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.17. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadwind by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

