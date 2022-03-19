Brokerages Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) to post $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.73.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $130,778,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,684,000 after buying an additional 332,577 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $132.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.48. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.