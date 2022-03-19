Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.25. CRA International posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRAI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 42,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,496. The firm has a market cap of $676.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. CRA International has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

