Brokerages Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

