Brokerages Anticipate Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mullen Automotive’s earnings. Mullen Automotive posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mullen Automotive will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mullen Automotive.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 445,179,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,673,040. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15.

In other news, CEO David Michery sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.