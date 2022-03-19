Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Announce $3.69 EPS

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) to post $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $15.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.11 to $16.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.54. 898,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $391.02 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

