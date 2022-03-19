Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $2.42. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $12.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $20.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $33.79 on Friday, hitting $905.39. 33,409,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,177,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $897.12 and a 200 day moving average of $936.04. Tesla has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

