Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. TriMas reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $95,448,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,827,000 after buying an additional 701,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $11,424,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after buying an additional 242,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. 214,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TriMas has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

