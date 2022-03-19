Brokerages Expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. American Assets Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Assets Trust.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE AAT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $439,839.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 17,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.15 per share, for a total transaction of $618,418.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 71,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,849. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,247,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after acquiring an additional 378,845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 491,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.