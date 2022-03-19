Brokerages Expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Astra Space.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASTR. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in Astra Space by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

