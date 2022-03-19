Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $263.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.40 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $239.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDEN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDEN opened at $59.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

