Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%.

OGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OrganiGram by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 199,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OrganiGram by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $476.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.23. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.06.

