Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will report $25.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.30 million and the lowest is $24.18 million. ReneSola reported sales of $16.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $82.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $120.13 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $151.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ReneSola by 143.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOL stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $479.87 million, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

ReneSola declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ReneSola (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.