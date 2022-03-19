Brokerages Expect Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Samsara’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Samsara will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Samsara.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,511,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

