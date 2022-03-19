BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.
DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.
DOOO stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.70.
BRP Company Profile
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
