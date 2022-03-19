Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,175.83 ($28.29).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.66) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.10) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,701 ($22.12) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,831.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,844.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,534.50 ($19.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($104,876.46). Also, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($64,555.79). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,158 shares of company stock worth $13,062,622.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

