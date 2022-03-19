Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 3,876 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 240.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $290.11 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.21 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.91.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.