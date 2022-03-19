Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 2,080 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.10 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.