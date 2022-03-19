Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $10.20 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after buying an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $186,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $589.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.63 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $566.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

