Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Danaher by 30.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $18,206,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $292.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $215.38 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.23.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

