Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day moving average of $208.73. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

