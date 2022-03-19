Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $2.94 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $225.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.75 and its 200-day moving average is $230.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

