Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Shares of COST opened at $561.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $322.39 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

